Scaramucci cancels online Friday event via Twitter!

Mooch is making headlines again!

But this time, it’s not for something Anthony Scaramucci said, It's what he isn't saying. The former White House Communications Director canceled an online event scheduled for Friday via Twitter.

His tweet went a little something like this:

No Press Event Tomorrow: Focusing on Family, My Work in The Private Sector. #MovingForward Stay Tuned! — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 3, 2017

Originally, Scaramucci planned to speak directly to the American people about being fired last week. You know, since he only lasted 10 days as White House Communications Director?!

Scaramucci was sent packing for his colorful conversation, turned article, with reporter Ryan Lizza.

Either way, according to Mooch, he only planned on holding the spot at the White House for about six to nine months anyway. Kind of makes you wonder about the vetting process at the Casa Blanca. First it was Spicer, then Priebus and now Scaramucci?

You gotta wonder, is Kelly is in for the long haul?