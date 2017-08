Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEAN CITY, MD - Authorities have determined that the Plano woman found buried in the beach earlier this week died from accidental suffocation.

Ashley O'Connor was walking on the beach alone early Monday morning and was later discovered with all but her arm under the sand.

O'Connor had been vacationing with her family but was separated from them.

Police say it's unsure whether O'Connor fell into the hole or climbed in on her own.