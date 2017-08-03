Michelle Carter sentenced to 2.5 years in jail for encouraging boyfriend’s 2014 suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Massachusetts woman who was found guilty of encouraging her boyfriend's 2014 suicide learned her fate on Thursday.

Michelle Carter was sentenced to two and a half years. Of that time, she will only have to serve 15 months in prison for convincing Conrad Roy III to take his own life via-text messages. She'll also have five years of probation.

Roy's father took the stand before the sentencing and accused Carter of exploiting his son's weaknesses.

"She has not shown any remorse. The fact that my son was convinced to kill himself.. makes his death unimaginable. How could Michelle Carter behave so viciously? Where was her humanity?" Conrad Roy Jr said.

In June, Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter when police discovered thousands of text messages between the two teens.

At first, it seemed like Carter was trying to prevent Roy's suicide. But weeks later, she was trying to convince him to kill himself.

"You're going to have to prove me wrong because I just don't think you really want this," she said.

And the day before Roy's body was found, he texted Carter saying, "I'm gonna do it today." Carter then replied, " Do you promise?" And Roy said, "I promise babe."

That day Roy filled his truck up with toxic fumes and killed himself.

Police say Carter was actually on the phone with Roy when he died. And at one point, when he got scared and got out of the truck - she told him to get back inside.

And now, the Roy family will never be the same.