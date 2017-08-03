Considering its serious congestion problem, is Plano REALLY ready for a 27- story high rise residence?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO-- Downtown Dallas isn't the only area in the Metroplex with high rise living options. Plano is getting a 27 -story high luxury residence. On Thursday, the groundbreaking ceremony kicked off for Windrose Tower!

Residents can expect a grand opening by next year.

But as fancy as this all may sound, it's no secret areas of Plano is seriously congested. Especially near The Shops at Legacy- West which is less than a mile from where Windrose Tower will be located.

In a press conference earlier this month, the city vowed to spend $1 billion dollars in their capital plan to add lanes and provide mobility for the area.