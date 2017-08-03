Collin County is booming and law enforcement are ahead of the trend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIN COUNTY, TX - You can`t drive into Collin County without seeing some sort of construction.

"From the time my family moved here it was about 7,500 people to today we`re looking at about 277,000 people," says David Tilley with the Plano Police Department. And he's just talking about Plano!

The North Central Texas Council of Government estimates in the last year, Collin County has grown by 26% in population.

Collin County Government say there is "an estimated 80 people moving into Collin County each day..."

And if that`s not enough to convince you, it`s quadrupled since 2000.

Safe to say - big corporations like Toyota and Boeing, and new shopping centers, are making their mark, and not just monetarily.

"We knew we were going to have need for additional manpower and we prepared for that and we`re currently authorized for 391 officers," says officer Tilley. With 43 new officers in training, two spots open - maybe more after retirements - keeping numbers up is a must.

"We`re going to make sure we have the coverage cause that`s important," says Tilley. "If we don`t provide the same quality of service we have in the past, then we`re failing."

Failing? Unlikely...

Plus Plano Police aren't alone. Others in the area said they`ve added a few officers each year and are still hiring! Just check out their Facebook pages.