BodyPositivity is alive with the male plus size models of Instagram!

When it comes to body positivity, you usually think of women. From pictures of cellulite to opening up about their bodies and even showing off their stretch marks, women are not scared to bare it all for the Gram.

Instagram is the perfect platform for women like Ashley Graham to push through body-image barriers. But it can't all about the girls! Male plus size male models want in on the body party, too.

These glorified guys want to spark a conversation on self-love for the fellas. And don't think for a second these posts are just a cute pose, cute quote and a filter, nope! These guys dig deep and pull at the heart strings with emotional posts about how they feel going to the beach and even wearing shorts; things some people think big guys shouldn't wear.

So what's the goal? Well, for some, spreading a message of acceptance is what they want. For others, more recognition in the fashion world is what pushes them. Whatever the goal is, we think they're picture perfect!