WATCH: Police officer hit by drunk driver in Tarrant County

Incredible video out of Tarrant County shows a Texas police officer hit by a drunk driver while on a routine traffic stop.

The officer's dash cam shows him walking to a car he pulled over for a traffic offense. Another car suddenly slams into his parked patrol car before hitting the stopped vehicle and the officer himself.

He was thrown into a lane of traffic, but was able to get up and walk.

That suspect was arrested for intoxicated assault.

The officer is recovering from a hyper-extended foot and fractured vertebra.