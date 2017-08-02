Waco police officer ran over, pinned under SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WACO - South on I-35 in Waco, a suspect ran over a Waco police officer, pinning him underneath his vehicle.

Police say the SWAT team and drug enforcement officers were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect intentionally gunned his SUV, running over the officer.

Other officers on the scene opened fire, hitting and killing the suspect.

They then lifted the SUV off the injured officer and he was transported to a local hospital.

At last report, the injured officer is listed in critical, but stable condition.