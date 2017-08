Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPER, TX -- There's nothing like jamming out to your favorite song in the car with the volume on full blast. The oldies but goodies are the best ones to belt out, especially Whitney Houston!

Nine-year old Dane Miller of Prosper, Texas, thought the same thing, and this little guy can sing!

Dane's video is going crazy viral, raking in 21 million views and counting, and his performance had all the moves.

We might like his version better than the original.