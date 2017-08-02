Missile game strong: U.S. launches test missile in response to North Korea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA -- Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea are at an all time high, especially with all the missiles North Korea is flying around.

The U.S. was right behind them with a missile launch of our own, but don't worry, the Air Force says it had absolutely nothing to do with North Korea!

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says they just wanna have a chill conversation, with a few conditions, "There is no future where North Korea holds nuclear weapons or the ability to deliver those nuclear weapons to anyone in the region, much less to the homeland."

Meaning, put your weapons away, then we talk.

"We are not your enemy, we're not your threat, but you are presenting an unacceptable threat to us," Tillerson said.

All of this comes on the heels of North Korea testing a missile last week that's very capable of hitting the U.S. Not to mention, that same bird was only miles away from a flight path Air France made just minutes earlier off the coast of Japan, which is raising red flags for passenger jets that fly in the area.

What's the president gotta say about all this? "We will handle North Korea. We're going to be able to handle it, okay? It will be handled. We handle everything," Trump said.

Sounds reassuring.