Sports Bras are officially over the hills!

DALLAS -- Forget diamonds, sports bras are a girl's real best friend!

We're talking about the sports bra, the boulder holder, the knocker locker, you get the point. Whatever you call it, they'll never bring you, or your ta-tas down.

They just turned 40-years old! Can you imagine what life was like before sports bras? Fun fact! Women's biggest supporter was invented by two women back in 1977. They sewed two jock straps together and called it the "jockbra."

In those 40 years, the sports bra has had some golden moments. Like when Brandi Chastain made the game winning goal in the Women's World Cup against China and ripped her shirt off for a victorious battle cry!

Nowadays, it's not just about supporting "the girls," it's also about style.

"There's a lot of stereotypes about the size, the shape, the perkiness of the breast etc. So as women, our bras are our most personal piece of clothing that we ever do put on," Dr. LaJean Lawson said.

Props to the girls that can look cute at the gym while sweating their brows off.

Happy birthday, sports bras! You're officially over the hills!