Prosper boy goes viral singing with Whitney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPER, TX - When Dane Miller’s aunt put this video of him belting out with Whitney Houston in the car, they never expected anyone outside of a few friends would see it.

One week and 23 million views later, Dane is an internet star.

“My husband actually shot the video and wasn’t going to post it, but his sister, Jeanne, just decided it was too cute and too precious not to share,” said Danna Miller, Dane’s mom. “The rest is history.”

Well, the nine-year-old puts as much passion into everything as he does into singing, especially when it comes to knocking down shots on the basketball court, like his favorite player Steph Curry.

That passion has also acted as an inspiration to other families raising a child with Down Syndrome.

“We’ve gotten lots of messages from families with Down Syndrome children who might just be beginning the journey,” Danna said. “They’ve just had a child that has Down Syndrome and this has just given them hope and courage and just encouraged them.”

And Danna hopes that everyone who sees the video comes away with one simple message:

“We just want them to have joy, don’t we, Dane?” Danna asked her son, who nodded yes in agreement. “We want them to be happy and if they can smile and just forget about their troubles for just a minute, that’s kind of what we’re hoping.”