Fort Worth to decide if they want to be sanctuary city

FORT WORTH, TX -- Fort Worth is getting in on the fight against the state's new sanctuary cities law.

City leaders and locals debated for hours inside, with protesters hitting the streets outside.

During the meeting, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said, "We want to celebrate that and not let this law get in the middle of great police work and good community service."

SB4 stirred up Texas drama by allowing police to ask people their immigration status, and getting punished if they don't comply. Not to mention banning sanctuary cities that would take in those immigrants, but several Texas cities like Dallas and Houston have said "forget that!"

Fort Worth could be next.