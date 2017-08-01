Two leading opposition leaders have been detained in Venezuela

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The political unrest continues in Venezuela as the whereabouts of two leading opposition leaders are unknown.

The mayor of Caracas, Antonio Ledezma, was taken from his home by police early Tuesday. His daughter, Oriette Ledezma, put out a video statement saying her family doesn't know where he was taken.

"A group of men came with their faces concealed and in camouflage and they took him. They have kidnapped him once again. We hold the regime responsible for his life and physical integrity," she said. " We are making this accusation public for all of Venezuela and the entire world because they are still violating Antonio Ledezma's human rights and of all Venezuelans".

Leopoldo Lopez, another prominent opposition leader, was also taken by authorities. He was under house arrest for inciting anti-government protests. His wife, Lillian Tinori, posted the video of the arrest to Twitter and wrote, "they just took Leopoldo from the house. We do not know where he is or where he's been taken. Maduro is responsible if something happens to him."

#URGENTE se acaban de llevar a Leopoldo de la casa. No sabemos donde está ni a dónde lo llevan. Maduro es responsable si algo le pasa. — Lilian Tintori (@liliantintori) August 1, 2017

On Monday, the U.S. sanctioned Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and called him a dictator.

More than 100 people have died and over 2,000 have been injured since protests first began in April.