× Sperm bank donor who fathered 36 kids didn’t tell them he was mentally ill

Women are outraged after learning their “genius” sperm donor wasn’t who a Georgia-based cryoservices firm said he was.

The donor, James “Chris Aggeles”, was described as a healthy man pursuing a PhD in neuroscience engineering and having an IQ of 160, the same as Albert Einstein. The man met or exceeded the firm’s strict mental and physical health standards, according to the firm’s site.

Turns out, the “perfect donor” ended up being a complete fraud.

The 39-year-old man was a college dropout who had not only been arrested for burglary, he’d also been diagnosed with mental health issues including schizophrenia, bipolar and narcissistic personality disorder.

Aggeles’ sperm was used to birth 36 children in 26 families.

The firm, Xytex, is now being sued by at least 10 of those families.