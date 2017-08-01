Family discovers dog IS alive after thinking she was euthanized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A family who was forced to put their dog down was shocked to find her alive and online months later.

It was a hard decision for the Coates family to make. But when Zoey got really sick and started having seizures, they decided to taker her to the vet to be euthanized.

Six months later, when they started looking for another dog, they looked on an adoption and rescue page - and there was Zoey!

It turns out, the vet did not put Zoey to sleep, and instead treated her. And Zoey was reunited with her family. Tawny Coates joined Morning Dose, Tuesday and said it was like no time had passed.

"The first day back she laid with each of us multiple times. She just couldn't get enough of us, it was so cute," she said.

And Tawny Coates had some advice for pet owners. She said when putting your dog down, make sure to double check with the vet. Because you just never know.