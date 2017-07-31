Tomi Lahren bashes Obamacare even though she benefits from it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, CA -- Tomi Lahren has never been one to hold back from speaking her mind!

In one of her Facebook videos, she says, "We are one step closer to sending the Unaffordable Care Act where it belongs, in the sewer with the rest of the swamp rats."

Tomi's got some opinions, especially on Obamacare, which is why her "conversation" with Chelsea Handler at Politicon started from Chelsea asking, "Brothers, sister?"

"Only child," Tomi said.

Which Handler joked with, "Ok well that's a start."

To Tomi saying, "I do believe in repealing Obamacare and also replacing it."

"Repealing Obamacare would be fine if they had a replacement is the issue," Chelsea quipped.

Chelsea didn't go easy on her, but during the debate on healthcare, Tomi said something that are leaving people really confused.

"Ok so do you have a healthcare plan or no?" Chelsea asked.

"Well luckily, I am 24 so I am still on my parents," which the crowd quickly reacted poorly to.

For those who don't know, children can stay on their parent's health insurance until they're 26 because of Obamacare, but Tomi tried to back track and say Obamacare isn't all bad!

"To say that there are things from Obamacare that are not positive, that's not true, and most Republicans, most conservatives, most Trump supporters don't believe that every single tenant of Obamacare is bad," Lahren said.

Can we just flashback to earlier when she said, "We are one step closer to sending the Unaffordable Care Act where it belongs, in the sewer with the rest of the swamp rats."

Anyone else getting a major case of whiplash?