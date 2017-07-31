Texas woman steals police car while being arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMANGEE, Tx. - A 31-year-old woman is in jail after stealing a police car while she was being arrested.

Police arrested Bridget Cast for driving while intoxicated Friday night.

An officer handcuffed her and placed her in the front of his vehicle. When he stepped out of the car, she freed her hands from behind her back, jumped into the driver's seat and took off.

Several shots were fired to disable the vehicle during the three mile chase but no one was hurt.

She will face felony charges of evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle in addition to a DWI.