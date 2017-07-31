Rangers trade star pitcher Yu Darvish to Dodgers

ARLINGTON – The Texas Rangers have traded star pitcher Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

In a last minute deal, Darvish was traded for three minor-league prospects before the annual trade deadline.

The Rangers received 19-year-old right-handed pitcher A.J. Alexy, 22-year-old infielder/outfielder Willie Calhoun and 20-year-old infielder Brendon Davis in the trade.

According to ESPN, Darvish was due to become a free agent after the season. The Rangers were considering trading him only if they felt like they would be unable to re-sign him in offseason.

The New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros were among other teams interested in Darvish.