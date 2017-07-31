Pregnant doctor delays own birth to deliver another patient’s baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKFORT, KY -- Oh, baby!

Mothers everywhere know what giving birth is like. However, one OBGYN was supposed to be the patient and have her baby until another soon-to-be mom needed her.

"My husband actually said, 'Is that a woman screaming?'" Dr. Amanda Hess said. "So, I just put on another gown to cover up my backside and put on some boots over my shoes, to keep from getting any fluid and all that stuff on me, and went down to her room and I knew her."

But get this... Dr. Hess was completely dilated at the time.

Leah Halliday Johnson was that lucky mom! Apparently, Leah's doctor was coming back from a break when Dr. Hess took matters into her own hands, and delivered the baby herself.

"She was just glad to be able to get to push and have the baby out and not have to wait any longer," Dr. Hess said. "You know, I love doing what I do. I love taking care of mothers and babies and you really a lot of doctors are always thinking of their patients even when they're a patient themselves."

There was still one more baby Dr. Hess needed to deliver.

"This is Ellen Joyce, our little girl," Dr. Hess showed off her new bundle of joy. "She was there with my last delivery. She worked with me up until the last second. Bringing life into the world is one of the most amazing things that you get to be a part of, that you get to share."