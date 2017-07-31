Fired McDonald’s worker posts slimy pics of ice cream machine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAPLACE, LA -- McDonald's is getting called McSlimmy for this!

PAn employee named Nick went behind enemy lines and shared pictures on Twitter with the caption: "This came out of McDonald's ice cream machine, in case y'all were wondering."

If it is real, no wonder the ice cream machine is always broken! After the behind the scenes scoop, he got fired from Mickey D's. Are we surprised? Not really, but ever since then he's gone on a spree to expose them.

He's posted pics from under a machine, frozen food, it's really not pretty guys.

The Golden Arches fired back with a statement saying, "This is a part of our soft-serve equipment that does not come into contact with any food and is required to undergo regular and timely cleaning."

Uh... still doesn't sound appetizing.

Die-hard McDonald's fans are trying to stick up for the fast food giant.

One person said:

How does your tweet about ONE franchise of McDonald's justifies all McDonald's?? pic.twitter.com/64ryGc8mG7 — Chubs (@amiegirin) July 18, 2017

Another guy said:

When you work at McDonald's and now are an ice cream machine expert — Andrew champion (@noodleoncheese) July 28, 2017

Listen, he might not be an expert, but pictures don't lie.