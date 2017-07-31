Deadly election day in Venezuela as protesters take on troops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you thought things got bad here during the 2016 presidential election, well, it's looking pretty ugly in Venezuela.

Violence erupted on a deadly election day, Sunday, killing 10 people - including two teenagers. The opposition to the government boycotted the elections, calling it a fraud. There was a ban on protests, but still hundreds of people hit the streets during the vote.

And while President Nicolas Maduro claimed victory, critics say the results were rigged. There's even a conflict over how many people voted.

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley took to Twitter to voice her opinion about the results.

Maduro’s sham election is another step toward dictatorship. We won't accept an illegit govt. The Venezuelan ppl & democracy will prevail. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) July 30, 2017

Maduro's victory means he now has the power to re-write the constitution - which could mark a major turning point for Venezuela.

On Monday, the U.S. issued sanctions against the Venezuelan president, freezing any of his assets subject to the U.S. jurisdiction and preventing Americans from dealing with him.

Since the unrest began in April, more than 100 people have died and over two thousand have been injured.