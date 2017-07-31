Retired NBA players Chauncey Billups & Lee Nailon talk BIG3 in Big D

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Ballin'!

The BIG3 tipped off in Big D...minus Allen Iverson. Yeah, but that's another story.

Ice Cube's basketball league made a pit stop in Dallas to show retired ballers still have some fire to heat up the hardwood! A couple of BIG3 players stopped by the NewsFix studios. TCU alum Lee Nailon had an impressive career playing for teams like the Hornets, 76ers and the Knicks!

"I was surprised that so many guys still had the fire to play and compete," Nialon said.

Even Pistons legend Chauncey Billups was in the building and ready for some healthy competition!

"A lot of us guys, although we've retired, we're still competitive, still like to play," Billups said. "More than anything just kind of fellowship with one another. That's one of the things you miss when you retire is just that camaraderie, being around the guys."

They're not dunking just for a prize. What they really want are those good old fashioned bragging rights.

"For us, it's more like I wanna beat him. You know three, four months from now, I'm not trying to hear you keep talking about y'all beat us, so we're going at it, everyday it's competitive," Nailon said.

As for the future of the league, these guys have their favorites they want to see play next time.

Nailon says he wants to see several of the greats, "Kobe, K.G., Paul Pierce, he already said he's going play next year."

Ice Cube has said he'd like to see Dallas's very own Dirk Nowitzki take a shot!