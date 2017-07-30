Pudge goes into the Hall of Fame and Beltre gets hit #3000

COOPERSTOWN, NY — The stage was set for a huge day in Rangers history, with one Texas legend going into the Hall of Fame, and another future Hall of Famer chasing one of baseball’s biggest landmarks.

Up in Cooperstown, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez was officially enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“I played for the Yankees, the Astros, the Marlins, the Tigers and of course the Texas Rangers,” Rodriguez said. “I spent 15 [years] of my professional life with them. I grew up there and I’m proud to wear the cap forever in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, back in Arlington, it was future hall-of-famer Adrian Beltre coming to the plate, looking for his 3,000th hit. It’s a feat achieved by only 30 players in over a century of baseball and considered the ultimate test of a hitter.

Well you can now officially make that 31, with Beltre officially joining the club with a double in the 4th inning.

So even though a return trip to the playoffs is looking less likely all the time for this season, at least for today the Rangers were on top of the world.