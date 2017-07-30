Jerry explains why he gave us McCown over Kaepernick

OXNARD, CA — Some call it the best job in the NFL, the backup quarterback.

Keep your mouth shut, hold a clipboard, get paid.

Not in Dallas!

Last year Dak attacked, moving from 3rd string to NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. So what could be the problem this year under center?

The question of why Dem Boyz signed Luke McCown, a guy who hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since December 30, 2007, instead of former Super Bowl starter, Colin Kaepernick.

Take a knee, folks! Jerry took the mic Saturday.

“We’re looking for what fits our team talent-wise, talent-wise, and we like Luke very much,” Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones said.

And there’s a lot to like about Luke! He’s an East Texas boy.

“That’s all there was was Cowboys football, right? You dream of wearing the star,” McCown said from training camp in Oxnard, CA.

He’s also self aware, evidenced by his Verizon commercial while the backup quarterback for the New Orleans Saints.

“Verizon has back up generators for most of their towers. I bet if they had the chance, some of those back ups would really shine,” McCown said straight-faced, wearing his Saints uniform.

And did you notice Jerry’s earlier emphasis?

“Talent-wise,” he said. “Talent-wise.”

But Jerry, is it really talent? We’ve seen what Kaepernick’s capable of. The San Francisco 49ers went 1-10 in his 11 starts last year, and he still finished with 16 touchdown passes and just four interceptions.

Could it possibly be the elephant in every Kaepernick conversation, his kneeling during the National Anthem?

“Every team in the National Football League makes every decision on players to win the ballgame,” Jones said.

I guess we’ll accept it, but let’s play it safe and pray for Dak’s health.