Anthony Scaramucci is behind some serious White House drama

WASHINTON, D.C. -- Anthony Scaramucci hasn't been the White House Communications Director for very long and is already stirring up drama.

It all started with some major beef between Mooch and Priebus, I mean this GIF says it all!

Trump went on Twitter Friday to say that Priebus is out, and to make way for Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly as the new Chief of Staff.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Earlier this week, a reporter from The New Yorker tweeted about a not-so-secret dinner The Mooch had with the President and a couple others.

Scoop: Trump is dining tonight w/Sean Hannnity, Bill Shine (former Fox News executive), & Anthony Scaramucci, per to 2 knowledgeable sources — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) July 26, 2017

Well, Scaramucci didn't like that very much and threatened to fire the entire White House Communications Staff for leaking the info! The Mooch says he wants to smooch those leakers goodbye, because we all know he hates a rat.

Long story short, Scaramucci had more than a few choice words about Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. We can't tell you exactly what he said, but we can tell you they rhyme with duck and dock.

Scaramucci might have had a hand in Priebus's pink slip, and said he's not in trouble with Trump, but he's certainly in trouble with his wife, who just filed for divorce.

Lets just hope he gets along with the new guy.