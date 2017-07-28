Woman misses flight for good Tinder date, app reimburses her $400

A Tinder app success story left a woman missing her flight thanks to a good match.
Erin Kim went on a romantic date with someone she met through the matchmaking app while on her trip to Rome, Italy. After the date, Kim decided to skip her scheduled flight to spend an extra day with her new found romance.
The skipped flight ended up costing her $400.
Kim wrote a blog post about her Tinder experience. A month after her post, Tinder found the post and reached out to her offering to reimburse her missed flight!
Tinder upheld their offer and gave her the exact amount she lost.
If you’re looking to find love, this might be a reason to jump on Tinder.