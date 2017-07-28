‘The Emoji Movie’ gets a zero score on Rotten Tomatoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

These days, there's a movie about everything, even when there probably shouldn't be.

There's a movie about groceries, a movie about Legos and the latest movie capturing all of our expressions on film; The Emoji Movie.

The flick is out and as of right now, there isn't an emoji that could describe all the negative hype it’s getting, especially, on Rotten Tomatoes. The trusted moviegoer site has rated it a flat zero and has used words like unfunny, painful and pointless to describe the feature. Some even used the poop emoji to describe the animated film.

This isn't the first time we've seen a zero rating. The Emoji Movie is joining Death Wish V: The Face of Death, Adam Sandler’s Ridiculous 6 and Cabin Fever. Gigli was close with 6% rating, along with staying alive with 11% rating.

We're not saying don't watch it, we're just saying it might leave you speechless!