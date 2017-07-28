Russia retaliates after Senate overwhelmingly passed a new sanctions bill, Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Russians are out for revenge.

Just yesterday, the Senate passed new sanctions against the Russians over interfering with the election among other things. Well, Russia didn't wait long to clap back.

It's cutting the number of American diplomats and staff allowed in Russia.

And it also plans to restrict the use of two U.S. diplomatic properties.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also put out this statement about the bill, saying, "This measure is further proof of the United States' extremely hostile policy. The bill is an obvious indication that relations with Russia are being dragged down by political infighting in the United States."

Don't forget, the bill isn't even a law yet. It's on President Trump's desk. He has 10 days to sign or veto.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Thursday that the president would review the bill, but did not say what he plans to do.

If he signs, the plan would take away some power from the president and will give Congress the ability to block any efforts by the Trump administration to ease those sanctions.

The bill also includes some tough new sanction on Iran and North Korea.

Earlier this month, President Trump and Russian President Putin met face to face during the G20 Summit in Germany. And things looked pretty promising for relations between the two countries.

That didn't last long.