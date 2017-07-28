Newly released video shows how three Orange County inmates escaped maximum security prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a real-life episode of Prison Break.

Three Orange County inmates successfully broke out of a maximum security prison, and they recorded the whole thing!

A cell phone video released Wednesday shows the 2016 escape of Adam Hossein Nayeri, Bac Duong and Johnathan Tieu. It led to a statewide manhunt.

The three men documented themselves as they cut through steel bars, climbed into a plumbing tunnel, took selfies on a rooftop and repelled to the ground using an industrial rope.

The video also shows what they did while on the run for over a week.

The trio apparently kidnapped a taxi driver, held him hostage and forced him to drive them around the state.

But, the party didn't last long. One of the men turned himself in and the other two were captured in San Francisco.

Nayeri, one of the escaped inmates, asked his lawyer to release the video earlier this week.

All three men now face additional charges, including kidnapping and car theft.

Well, looks like the escape wasn't worth it after all.