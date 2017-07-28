New study says blowing out candles increases bacteria on cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Next time you go to a birthday party, you might want to skip out on the cake.

Yeah, according to a new study published in the Journal of Food Research, blowing out candles increases the number of bacteria on the frosting by 1,400 percent. That's because all the bacteria in your mouth transfers over when you blow the candles.

But wait, don't put down the cake just yet.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center of Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, joined Morning Dose on Friday and said you don't have to worry.

"I would like to remind everyone that you have more bacteria in and on your body than you do total cells in your body. Many of them are very important for our survival," Osterhold said.

He said it does become a health risk if the person blowing out the candle is sick.

"If they are, then they may have certain kinds of bacteria or viruses that could be transmitted," Osterhold said.

Osterhold said just remember good common sense, like washing your hands. But don't stop eating cake.

Guess you don't have to skip-put on the cake after all.