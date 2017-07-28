More #realstagram posts on social media help with body image

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLLTON - Models aren`t just on magazines or the runway anymore, now they`re all over the internet, especially social media.

'The further we get along, the more emphasis there is on the external," says Dov Rabinowitz, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor. He works at Carrollton Springs and also has his own practice. "90 percent of humans struggle with shame related to their body, the number one reason for that is cause we are flooded with all the magazines, TVs, and again as social media`s becoming larger and larger about the perfect person."

And what`s not to like about flawless skin and a toned body?

But, a new trend recently popular on social media, usually hashtagged with "realstagram" or something similar, have media-icons and fitness models posting makeup-less faces and real life body pictures.

"Now where people are coming out and being real," says Dov, "to me, that`s amazing because in order to have a healthy balance in your life to be mentally sound, we need to embrace our strengths and our weaknesses. We need to know that we are lovable now matter what we look like."

Hashtag - that`s what's real!