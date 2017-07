Malls in China recently installed “husband pods” for men who hate the idea of shopping.

The glass pods are equipped with a chair, computer and a game console.

Using the pods is free but could later come with a fee if they become permanent.

There are plans to bring the pods to the U.S. but there isn’t an exact date yet.

Some women don’t like the idea of the pods because they are afraid they will be stuck waiting while their husbands are finishing up a game.