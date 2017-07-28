MAC Lipstick: How to get free MAC lipstick on Saturday

MAC makeup lovers, rejoice! MAC Cosmetics is giving away free FULL-SIZE lipstick in celebration of National Lipstick Day!

The giveaway and National Lipstick Day is Saturday, July 29. Everywhere! But this promotion is only going on in the good ol’ US of A.

The best part? There’s absolutely no catch, no purchase necessary, and you can choose whatever color you want. Promotion rules indicate that the giveaway is exclusive to U.S. stores while supplies last.

According to Glamour, the lipsticks, which are normally priced at $17, will be available at MAC storefronts and everywhere MAC Cosmetics products are sold, including Ulta. Check out the MAC store locator here.

MAC recommends getting to your store early because the promotion is good only while supplies last.

Happy National Lipstick Day, indeed!

Yes! Get a free Lipstick at your nearest MAC for #NationalLipstickDay, July 29 in North America: https://t.co/uHxWMPlrdz. — MACcosmetics (@MACcosmetics) July 28, 2017

Lipstick lineup 😍 The iconic M·A·C product with over 200 shades, and 8 different finishes to choose from. Click the link in our bio to shop now! #MACShop #MultiMonday #MACLipstick #MACLipsLipsLips A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Jun 12, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT