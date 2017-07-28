Local Tracks: Dallas’ Chris Norwood isn’t your typical country musician

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The the musical landscape of Texas is no stranger to nasally twang and songs about trucks, dogs, dogs in trucks, and other country-fried themes.

But that's not singer/songwriter Chris Norwood; he's not your typical country musician, or even a country musician at all, for that matter.

"I'm not much of a country musician, I don't sing with an accent" says Norwood when he sat down for our inaugural Local Tracks, where we take a look at what artists are killing it in DFW. Take a look!

Norwood is gearing up to release his 11-track debut Longshot on August 11 on State Fair Records. The album was produced by Chris Masterson (Steve Earle’s The Dukes/Jack Ingram) and features a handful of prominent musicians.

