Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – Burgers and bacon. For most folk, the two go together like peanut butter and jelly. Like salt and pepper. So why not have a spot that's all about both? Well that's the concept behind Slater's 50/5 0 on Lower Greenville in Dallas.

"The name 50/50 comes from it's signature patty, which is 50% beef and 50% bacon -- and it's ground in,” Dave Coussirat told NewsFix. Coussirat is a managing partner for Slater’s 50/50. "The higher salt content of the patty really brings out the flavors of everything else on the burger."

Like the original 50/50 – with an avocado mash, chipotle adobo mayo, pepper cheese, and a sunny side up egg. They even have a nacho burger, the perfect blend of what Texans love the most.

"The nacho burger doesn't even come with a bun,” Coussirat said. “So you kind of go old school, meaning a chimichanga, with the 50/50 wrapped in a tortilla, deep fried and covered with nacho cheese and jalapenos. It is definitely different. Very flavorful."

Chew on This: Slater's 50/50 is offering the Peanut Butter and ‘Jellousy’ – angus beef, thick cut bacon, peanut butter, strawberry jelly, and a scoop of ice cream!

Now you gotta have something to wash it all down with. And Slater's 50/50 has plenty of beer on draft --50 to be exact.

Burgers, bacon, and beer?? Can we go ahead name this the culinary trinity?