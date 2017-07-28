Baby Charlie Gard dies after being removed from life support

LONDON – British baby Charlie Gard, who was at the center of a legal battle of international attention, died on Friday, a week before his first birthday.

Charlie has been in London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children since he was two months old. He was diagnosed with mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome, a rare condition that causes muscle weakness and loss of motor skills.

Charlie’s parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to bring Charlie to the United States for special treatment, but the hospital opposed the effort, stating that it was not in the best interest of their patient, and went to court to have a judge decide.

Charlie’s story recieved attention from several world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who supported the hospital, and Pope Francis who tweeted his support for Charlie’s parents.