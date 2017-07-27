Ohio State Fair: Rides closed for inspections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just hours after the Ohio State Fair started, it had the worst disaster in its history, all caught on camera.

The video posted online shows people on the Fire Ball, ready to ride. Minutes later an entire row of seats snapped, split, and fell off the ride while it was moving, sending passengers flying.

One person died and several others were injured. Officials say three of the injured are in critical condition.

The Fire Ball passed every inspection by the Department of Agriculture. Four inspectors came out every day last week with no red flags.

"Our guys do not rush through this stuff. We look at it, we take care of it, and we pretend like it’s our own,” says Michael Vartorella, Chief Inspector of Amusement Ride Safety.

Governor John Kasich spoke out on the situation.

"It’s kind of hard to imagine that you have a family that goes to a state fair, and those calls come that there was a terrible accident a terrible tragedy and somebody you love was involved,”

Now with the State Fair of Texas around the corner, next to the fried foods, the rides are a big attraction. We caught up with Rusty Fitzgerald to let us know what really goes down - and up - when it comes to inspecting amusement rides.

"Safety is our highest priority... and we start years in advance. We have an independent book, an independent midway which means basically we can hand pick ride operators, ride owners, and individual rides to come to the fair,” says Rusty Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President of Operations, State Fair of Texas.

The Ohio State Fair is open and activities are moving as scheduled.

We can only hope this makes people more aware and doesn't scare them away from fun at the fair.