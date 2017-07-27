Carb Addiction: Breaking down the starchy situation!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- If loving carbs is wrong, we don’t want to be right! The urge for the soft buttery roll or perfect pizza pie can strike anyone at any time and any place.

The struggle is real with carbs. Most of the time, once you start it's hard to stop!

We caught up with Mira Dessy, The Ingredient Guru, to let us know all about the carb.

"It’s the simple carbs in things like cookies and crackers and those kinds of things that break down very quickly to hit our blood stream that are the ones that are the real problem."

We know what you're thinking: "cut the carbs!" But that might not be the best thing to do.

"To eliminate carbs altogether means you're not getting any vegetables or fruit or anything like that and your body really needs that for energy,” says Dessy.

Now that we understand the starchy situation, according to Toby Amidor, registered dietitian, what we need to do next is control the cravings.

"We need to make a conscious effort to not eat more carbs than necessary,” says Amidor. "Fiber rich foods, whole grains, brown rice and quinoa that actually will slow down that rush but again you still need to eat in moderation."

Moral of the story: put down the simple carbs and no one gets hurt.