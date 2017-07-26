Wearable chairs could help factory workers who stand all day

The Chairless Chair, a wearable exoskeleton that allows you to sit wherever, is a new piece of technology that will help industries that require employees to stand for long periods of time.

Swiss company, Noonee, is the creator of this futuristic chair has companies including BMW, Audi and Airbus already interested in the product.

The chair supports up to 220 pounds on each leg and locks into place when the user wants to sit and unlocks when they stand up.

For people who work in production lines or with heavy machinery, the chair can be a lifesaver.

Noonee plans on producing around 10,000 over the summer.