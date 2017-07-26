Soul Searching? Study says Millennials go broke after marrying the ‘perfect’ one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- From the same generation that uses Tinder or an Instagram DM to find love, Millennials are also the ones set on marrying their soul-mate -- but then, going broke behind it.

That's according to another new study from the American Enterprise Institute. Research claims 27% of the Millennial crowd would rather do some soul-mate searching than focus on the so-called "sequence to success."

"The American Enterprise Institute says it's first you getting an education, then you get a job, then you get married, and then you have a baby," an expert told Morning Dose.

You know how that one riddle goes ... "First comes, love then comes marriage, then comes the baby in the baby carriage."

Well, apparently Millennials aren't in tune with it, or at least not compared to older generations.

"Parents sort of unintentionally followed this order, whereas more than half (55%) of (Millennials) are having children before they get married and the data says that can actually set people up for poverty."

There you have it: Millennials are supposedly doing things backwards (again). At least this time it's all outta love!