Missing Teddy Bear reunited with four-year old buddy

DALLAS — We all love a happy Hollywood ending. We got the next best thing at Love Field when four-year-old Luke Swofford was reunited with his lost Teddy Bear in front of a crowd of media usually reserved for Air Force One landing.

“Heart leaped out of my chest, overjoyed, the waterworks started,” Nikki Swofford recounted her reaction when she heard the bear had been found. “It was amazing. It was beautiful. It was fantastic.”

The bear was found thanks to one Love Field employee who watched back through all the surveillance footage to track what happened to Teddy.

“It says a lot about our employees and the good things that they do on a daily basis,” said Anastasia Reed, Love Field public information officer.

“It means the world to us that they said let's take the time to do this for this silly bear,” said Swofford.

Needless to say, it was all worth it for the smile on Luke’s face. As for what the bear was up to during his week in the airport?

“Maybe he watched our shows?” little Luke guessed. “Looked at the airplanes?”

Sounds like Teddy may have a book deal in his future! For now, though, chalk this one up as one of life’s little happy endings.

“I think it speaks volumes to the kindness of Love Field and the kindness of our country,” Reed said. “We really rallied together to help Luke find Teddy Bear.”