DISD introduces new meals to breakfast, lunch menu

DALLAS – Dallas Independent School District (DISD) students are getting new meals added to the upcoming school year’s menu.

The new recipes which include chicken and waffles, apple cinnamon Texas toast, curry roasted cauliflower, sassy Italian corn and Chipotle fish tacos, will offer more variety to students and “encourage them to participate in the school meals program.”

“Engaging students in the selection of the menu items gives us with the opportunity to hear their voices,” said Michael Rosenberger, Executive Director of Food and Child Nutrition Services, in a statement. “Our mission is to provide nutrition that fuels successful learning, and the best way to do that is to create a menu that students are really excited about.”

All students are able to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost. After school meals are also provided to all students at no cost.

You can find DISD’s monthly menu for each school on their site.