Teddy Hunt: Missing bear prompts community-wide search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKWALL--Have you seen a lost bear?

Little Luke Swofford was finishing up a long trip back from Estes Park, Colorado with his grandparents when his favorite stuffed animal, a teddy bear named Teddy Bear, vanished without a trace from Love Field Airport.

"My mother, Nana, remembers him sitting on the bench," Tim Swofford, Luke's dad, said.

When they realized Teddy was gone, they rushed back to the airport but the bear was nowhere to be found. He had vanished without a trace. The loss has hit four-year-old Luke pretty hard.

"We know he's just a bear at the end of the day, but they're very special and a very special part of childhood, so he's been sad," Nikki Swofford, Luke's mom, said. "If we can get him back, that would be great. That would be amazing."

So now, the search is on! Love Field has tweeted out a special lost alert. So have the City of Dallas and Southwest Airlines.

"Yeah that's been really special," Tim said. "I think a teddy bear is something everyone can kind of relate to."

Yeah, we've all had that 'ride or die' stuffed animal in our lives.

So come on everybody, let's focus up, keep an eye open and, as Luke said, "Help me get Teddy Bear back!"