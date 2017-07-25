Michael Irvin sexual assault charges dropped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Dallas Cowboy and NFL Hall-of-Famer Michael Irvin will not be facing sexual assault charges.

Prosecutors in Florida say there is a lack of evidence in the case of a 27-year-old woman who accused Irvin of drugging and assaulting her.

"Drugging someone and then raping them? Just devastating... And i said all along, all along, that absolutely nothing happened, nothing happened," Irvin said.

Investigators say sexual assault tests for the woman came back negative. A toxicology report also said she had amphetamines, cocaine and alcohol in her system.