Man driving 18-wheeler full of immigrants says he didn’t know what was in the truck

SAN ANTONIO - The man driving the 18-wheeler full of undocumented immigrants is now facing federal charges.

The criminal complaint filed against James Mathew Bradley, Jr. details the horrible conditions the immigrants faced while stuck in the back of the trailer parked at a Walmart in San Antonio.

Ten people died inside that truck.

The driver says he didn't know what was in the truck but admits he didn't call for help when he saw what happened.

If convicted, Bradley could face the death penalty or life in prison.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security found 15 people believed to be victims of human trafficking at a home in San Antonio, but they're not believed to be connected to the people who were packed in the overheated tractor-trailer.