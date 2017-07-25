Last killer whale born at SeaWorld dies at 3 months old

The last killer whale born into captivity at San Antonio’s SeaWorld has died.

Born in April, the baby orca, Kyara, was being treated by veterinarians for an infection. Her health declined over the weekend leading to her death on Monday.

According to officials, Kyara may have likely died of pneumonia, but the post-mortem exam will determine her official cause of death.

Takara, Kyara’s mother, as well as the rest of the orca pod have gone back to their normal behavior since Kyara’s death.

“While the loss of Kyara is heartbreaking for the animal care, veterinary and training teams, as well as the entire SeaWorld family, our focus is now on continuing the care of the rest of the orca pod back at Shamu Stadium,” officials said in a statement.