Homeland Security lifts temporary laptop ban from international flights

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Like cellphones, some of us can't live without our laptops, especially when traveling. Back in March, it bugged a lot of people when the country temporarily banned people from having their laptops as a carry-on from flights departing out of 10 Middle Eastern airports. This included parts of Africa and Turkey!

Now, the temporary ban has been lifted and we can thank Homeland Security for that!

Although they initially placed the ban fearing ISIS could "hide" explosives in laptops, Homeland is hoping new security improvements will help keep things safe!

One new system will reportedly screen passengers for any trace of explosives.

Well... what's really bomb.com is the fact people can get some work done or Netflix and chill during their flight!