HomeBless Life creator Laterras R. Whitfield changes lives in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Laterras R. Whitfield has the magic of making over people's lives.

Y'all remember Pops' story, right? That's just one reason HomeBless Life creator Laterras has become a hometown hero. But he's not just local -- his deeds are going national.

"A good friend of mine, who's one of the investors in my HomeBless Life web series, said, 'Hey, I see all the good stuff that you're doing in Dallas. I want to bless some of the homeless people here in D.C.'" Laterras said. "And so I said, 'Hey, I couldn't turn down coming to the nation's capital!' And so I that's what I did, and that's what brought me here."

During his stop in D.C., Laterras hooked up 30 women with a luxurious experience. You know how he do -- hair, makeup, and a full-on photo shoot for the ladies.

"This day has been so special for these ladies because they got an opportunity to get away from the shelter, and feel loved on, to get beautified," Laterras said. "They got their hair done, makeup done, nails done, feet done. What woman would refuse being pampered for the day?"

But they deserve it, considering all of them are on the path to living a fulfilling life after being homeless.

JHP -- aka Jobs Have Priorities -- in D.C. helps homeless men and women get back on their feet by providing housing, critical support, and jobs.

So, like our good man Laterras does here in Big D, he's spreading the love in a much bigger way.

In May, Laterras changed Pops' life; it all started with showing DFW how we look at our homeless population.