Australian entertainment guru claims Justin Bieber canceled rest of tour to start church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It might not be too late for the Biebs to ask for forgiveness. He just canceled the rest of his Purpose World Tour, Monday. And it sounds like he might have found a new purpose.

Officially, Justin Bieber said he canceled the tour because of "unforeseen circumstances." Now we're hearing he wants to start his own church!

Australian entertainment guru Richard Wilkins says, "I am led to believe that the real reason he has come off the road is because he wants to reconnect with his faith and he may be planning to start his own church."

Well, Justin did attend the annual Hillsong Church Conference in Sydney this month. He's been spending a lot of time with Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz.

Okay, going to church is one thing. But starting your own? Can you Beliebe it?

Well, I guess it's like the young J - B once said, "Never say never."